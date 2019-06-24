By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The defeat in the April 2016 battles led to the deepest political crisis in Armenia, ending with a change of power in this country. The new Armenian government promised to achieve serious changes in all sectors of life, including an increase in the combat capability of the army. Moreover, Defense Minister David Tonoyan made a series of populist statements, including a promise to seize new Azerbaijani territories.

Immediately after the lost in the four-day April battles, Major General Komitas Muradyan, who was the head of the Department of Communications, Communications Troops and Automated Control Systems of the Armenian armed forces, was dismissed the then President Serzh Sargsyan’s decree, dated April 26, 2016.

Recently, he has restored to the Armenian Defense Ministry, despite being named one of the perpetrators of the Armenian army’s defeat.

Moreover, Armenian media informed that earlier, Arshak Karapetyan, Major General, former head of the Intelligence Department of the Armenian General Staff, has also returned to work in Defense Ministry.

These facts prove that the new Armenian government just follows its usual populist policy. The new Armenian leadership announces the creation of a commission to investigate the reasons for the defeat of the Armenian army in the 2016 war, but at the same time all those who had previously been dismissed for this defeat return to the army, and to very important positions.

In addition, these messages confirm that the new Armenian leadership did not intend to combat corruption in the Armenian army, as well as other negative phenomena in it, including hazing and deaths as a result of non-manual relations. Nikol Pashinyan and David Tonoyan simply headed the schemes which Serzh Sargsyan and Seyran Ohanyan were previously implementing.

This means that corruption, as well as death in the Armenian armed forces as a result of “accidental cases” will continue, and probably even on a larger scale than before.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the Armenian side carries out provocations on the front line in the occupied Karabakh. These provocations are intended to deflect the attention of the Armenian public from the deepening political and socio-economic crisis in Armenia, as well as measures aimed at veiling the preservation of corruption schemes in the Armenian army.

Pashinyan's move to rehabilitate the army generals, who were dismissed for defeat in the four-day April 2016 battles, demonstrates that there are very few professional people in the Armenian Defense Ministry. The shortage of personnel pressures the authorities to seek help from those who have already failed.

In these circumstances, another crushing defeat of the Armenian army in the event of the beginning of full-scale hostilities, which Yerevan brings closer by its provocations, is obvious and inevitable.