By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenia has a new reason for hysteria after the completion of the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan.

At the trilateral meeting of the Defense Ministers in Gabala, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia exchanged views on prospects for the development of cooperation, ensuring the security of regional projects and a number of other issues.

The Armenian media immediately responded with panic attacks to the development. “The Georgia-Turkey-Azerbaijan energy and transport coalition is gradually transforming to a geopolitical and military-political alliance,” wrote the Armenian media.

“The efforts of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem to block Armenia from Georgia,” reads another ridiculous article.

Some Armenian publications do not even hesitate to reproach Georgia in strengthening ties with Ankara.

Unfortunately for Armenians, Tbilisi is well aware of who represents a real threat to the region and the integrity of the Georgian state. Claims about the need to strengthen Armenian-Georgian ties sound particularly funny against the background of tensions between Georgians and Armenians living in the Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti region of Georgia.

Georgia is home to 300,000 Azerbaijanis. The relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan are a unique model of cooperation between the countries in the region. Georgia, together with Azerbaijan, takes part in major economic and energy projects. Baku cooperates with Tbilisi, getting access to the Black Sea and Europe.

The two countries also closely cooperate in the economic field. The main export routes for the supply of oil and gas from Azerbaijan pass through Georgia via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline.

At the same time, Tbilisi considers the trilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey as a guarantee of peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Armenia continues to be cut off from the world due to its aggressive policy and occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Its access to foreign markets could be through Turkey and Azerbaijan, but at the moment Yerevan is depriving itself of this opportunity.

Armenia itself is to blame for this situation. The reason for the zero Armenian capabilities of transport and logistics is Armenia itself, who deprived the country of the future about 30 years ago by occupying Azerbaijani territories.

There is no agreement on mutual security between Armenia and Georgia. Yerevan has even rejected the relevant proposal of Tbilisi. Armenia also dismissed the non-aggression pact proposed by Georgia. With this act, Yerevan made it clear to the Georgians that Armenia has territorial claims against Georgia.

Thus, Armenia has nothing to offer Georgia in exchange for the latter’s cooperation with Azerbaijan and Turkey, except demagoguery and ridiculous stories about "pan-Turkism" and other fairy tales.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz