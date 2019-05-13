By Trend

Conditions have been created for the cultivation of brine shrimp (Artemia) in Lake Urmia, located between West Azerbaijan and East Azerbaijan provinces of Iran, said Ali Nekuifard, Director of Iranian Artemia Research Center, Trend reports referring to the agricultural department of Iran's West Azerbaijan Province.

According to Nekuifard, living conditions have been created for 400 baby artemiiae, 400 young artemiiae and 200 adult artemiiae per each cubic meter of water in Lake Urmia, following the rise of water level in the lake.

Nekuifard added that artemia can survive in 10-300 grams of salinity per 1 liter. Presently, the salinity levels in the lake stand at 80-150 grams per 1 liter.

"The artemia genebank established in West Azerbaijan Province has become the second largest one in the world. At present, the bank stores various types of artemiiae from 18 locations in Iran and 42 locations in different countries around the world,” he said.

Lake Urmia was considered one of the richest reserves of artemiiae in the world before its drying. Artemia is used as a fodder to feed prawns, fish and other sea creatures.

Khalil Saei, head of the committee for the restoration of Lake Urmia of East Azerbaijan Province, stated that water levels of Lake Urmia have increased by 4 billion cubic meters to 5.03 billion cubic meters.

According to Saei, the water level of Lake Urmia currently stands at 1,271 meters and 85 centimeters. This indicates that the water level has increased by 1,06 meters compared to the previous Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018).

