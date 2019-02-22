By Trend

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has stated that the government of the country should resign, Trend reports via Sputnik Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan has adopted all the necessary state programs, including the industrial, social, infrastructure development, healthcare and education programs. However, systematic work was not arranged," he said.

The president noted that the real incomes of the population do not increase, and the share of food expenditures in the family budget is growing. As a result of the disinterested approach of the executive bodies, a part of the socially vulnerable segments of the population is not covered by targeted social assistance, he said.

"In these circumstances, I, as the president and guarantor of the Constitution, taking into account the interests of our people, make the following decision. I believe that the government should resign," Nazarbayev said.

The Kazakh president noted that despite the adoption of many laws and government decisions, positive changes have not been achieved in many areas of the economy.

"GDP growth is mainly achieved thanks to raw materials. The government and the National Bank failed to fully create real incentives and tools for quality economic growth," Nazarbayev said.

The head of state believes that the new leadership of the government should develop effective steps to improve the standard of living, stimulate the economy and implement strategic objectives.

