A meeting with the EU delegation on the implementation of the Border Management Program in Central Asia was held at the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the State Migration Service.

The main strategy of the Program is to promote the stability and security of the countries of Central Asia through integrated border management and regional cooperation.

The Program also assists the countries of Central Asia in their pursuit of regional economic development and trade facilitation among neighboring Central Asian countries and as well as with the EU member countries.

Turkmenistan shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and maritime borders with Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

