By Trend

Uzbek Ambassador to Malaysia Ravshan Usmanov met with Deputy Director of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council Faisal Iqbal to discuss issues of the state and prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation on February 18, 2019, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The main objective of MPOC (Malaysian Palm Oil Council) is to attract and implement innovative technological solutions in the process of growing and producing palm oil, as well as providing support to exporters of these products in the search for new markets. The organization has offices in all states of Malaysia, as well as in the US, Belgium, Turkey, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt and Ghana.

As a result of negotiations, an agreement was reached on organizing the visit of the major palm oil producers of Malaysia to Uzbekistan, led by the leadership of MPOC, in March of this year.

During the visit, the Malaysian side plans to explore the logistics possibilities for creating a hub for deep processing and packaging production of palm oil (in-bulk production) in Uzbekistan for further export of finished products to the states of Central Asia and the CIS.

