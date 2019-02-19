By Trend
In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran's imports from China amounted to $8.9 billion, Trend reports referring to Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).
Apart from China, Iran mainly imported goods from the UAE ($5.45 billion), Turkey ($2.038 billion), Germany ($2.018 billion) and India ($1.928 billion).
These five countries together accounted for 57 percent of Iran's total imports.
|
Rank in 10-month period
|
Country
|
10 months of current Iranian year
|
10 months of previous Iranian year
|
Difference (%)
|
Value
(million USD)
|
Weight
(1,000 tons)
|
Share of the value in total imports (%)
|
Value
(million USD)
|
Weight
(1,000 tons)
|
Value
|
Weight
|
1
|
China
|
8,905
|
2,915
|
25
|
10,463
|
3,878
|
-15
|
-25
|
2
|
UAE
|
5,456
|
3,311
|
15.3
|
8,068
|
5,372
|
-32
|
-38
|
3
|
Turkey
|
2,038
|
1,006
|
5.7
|
2,670
|
1,579
|
-24
|
-36
|
4
|
Germany
|
2,018
|
597
|
5.7
|
2,401
|
723
|
-16
|
-17
|
5
|
India
|
1,927
|
1,465
|
5.4
|
1,883
|
1,523
|
2
|
-4
|
6
|
South Korea
|
1,907
|
692
|
5.3
|
3,042
|
1,239
|
-37
|
-44
|
7
|
Switzerland
|
1,895
|
3,601
|
5.3
|
1,801
|
3,644
|
5
|
-1
|
8
|
Russia
|
1,036
|
1,551
|
2.9
|
591
|
1,105
|
75
|
40
|
9
|
Italy
|
955
|
129
|
2.7
|
1,196
|
171
|
-20
|
-25
|
10
|
France
|
951
|
75
|
2.7
|
1,442
|
121
|
-34
|
-38
|
11
|
Netherlands
|
940
|
1,974
|
2.6
|
1,208
|
2,455
|
-22
|
-20
|
12
|
UK
|
799
|
1,972
|
2.2
|
905
|
2,573
|
-12
|
-23
|
13
|
Singapore
|
762
|
1,903
|
2.1
|
816
|
1,843
|
-7
|
3
|
14
|
Austria
|
407
|
494
|
1.1
|
277
|
181
|
47
|
173
|
15
|
Japan
|
405
|
71
|
1.1
|
506
|
112
|
-20
|
-36
|
16
|
Oman
|
403
|
371
|
1.1
|
153
|
170
|
164
|
118
|
17
|
Brazil
|
373
|
449
|
1
|
516
|
257
|
-28
|
75
|
18
|
Spain
|
361
|
314
|
1
|
339
|
349
|
6
|
-10
|
19
|
Malaysia
|
358
|
339
|
1
|
409
|
362
|
-13
|
-6
|
20
|
Belgium
|
354
|
46
|
1
|
605
|
230
|
-41
|
-80
|
Total of 20 countries
|
32,250
|
23,275
|
90.4
|
39,290
|
27,887
|
-18
|
-16.5
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz