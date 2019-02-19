By Trend

In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran's imports from China amounted to $8.9 billion, Trend reports referring to Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Apart from China, Iran mainly imported goods from the UAE ($5.45 billion), Turkey ($2.038 billion), Germany ($2.018 billion) and India ($1.928 billion).

These five countries together accounted for 57 percent of Iran's total imports.

Rank in 10-month period Country 10 months of current Iranian year 10 months of previous Iranian year Difference (%) Value (million USD) Weight (1,000 tons) Share of the value in total imports (%) Value (million USD) Weight (1,000 tons) Value Weight 1 China 8,905 2,915 25 10,463 3,878 -15 -25 2 UAE 5,456 3,311 15.3 8,068 5,372 -32 -38 3 Turkey 2,038 1,006 5.7 2,670 1,579 -24 -36 4 Germany 2,018 597 5.7 2,401 723 -16 -17 5 India 1,927 1,465 5.4 1,883 1,523 2 -4 6 South Korea 1,907 692 5.3 3,042 1,239 -37 -44 7 Switzerland 1,895 3,601 5.3 1,801 3,644 5 -1 8 Russia 1,036 1,551 2.9 591 1,105 75 40 9 Italy 955 129 2.7 1,196 171 -20 -25 10 France 951 75 2.7 1,442 121 -34 -38 11 Netherlands 940 1,974 2.6 1,208 2,455 -22 -20 12 UK 799 1,972 2.2 905 2,573 -12 -23 13 Singapore 762 1,903 2.1 816 1,843 -7 3 14 Austria 407 494 1.1 277 181 47 173 15 Japan 405 71 1.1 506 112 -20 -36 16 Oman 403 371 1.1 153 170 164 118 17 Brazil 373 449 1 516 257 -28 75 18 Spain 361 314 1 339 349 6 -10 19 Malaysia 358 339 1 409 362 -13 -6 20 Belgium 354 46 1 605 230 -41 -80 Total of 20 countries 32,250 23,275 90.4 39,290 27,887 -18 -16.5

