The governor of Wasit Governorate Mohammad Al-Miahi said the relations between Iran and Iraq are strategic and are not limited to borders, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Al-Miahi made the remarks in a meeting with deputy governor of Ilam for economic and resources development affairs.

He underlined continuation of trade ties with Ilam officials.

He also called for taking advantage of Iran experiences in various fields.

There are many commonalities between two provinces, he said.

Kut Province is also after accelerating trade and economic relations, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Al-Miahi stressed launching Ilam-Kut railways and Kut airport for facilitating Shahabi-Changuleh market.

He also emphasized setting up a joint delegation for solving border problems.

