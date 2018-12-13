By Trend

Japan and South Korea will be the next export markets for Georgian wine, Georgian Agricultural Minister Levan Davitashvili said, Trend reports referring to Agenda.ge.

Davitashvili accented the importance of state programmes that result in the development of Georgian wine on export markets. The minister also underlined the increase in the Georgian National Wine Agency’s budget, which will assist in the process of entering new export markets.

Georgia should concentrate more on markets of neighboring countries, where Georgian wine is already well-known. Despite the fact that Georgian wine is not as popular in Eastern Europe as in the South Caucasus, the loyalty rate is quite high and interest in our wine in rising every year. It is worth mentioning the US segment, which is the world’s greatest importer”, stated Davitashvili.

Moreover, he said, Georgia should take into consideration the potential of the East Asian market.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz