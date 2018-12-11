By Trend

The gross domestic product in Kyrgyzstan increased by 3.1% within11 months of this year, the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on the preliminary estimates of the country's economic indicators, Trend reports referring to kabar.kg.

Thus, from January to November, the total GDP indicator amounted to 474.5 billion soms. Kumtor mining company exclcuded, the volume of GDP in the specified period amounted to 428.8 billion soms and increased by 3.2%.

The positive trend of economic growth, as specified in the National Statistical Committee, was achieved through the increase in the volume of production in the industrial and agricultural sectors.

The volume of industrial products released in Kyrgyzstan from January to November amounted to 221.1 billion soms, which indicates its increase by 4.9%. Such indicators were achieved through the growth of mineral extraction by 7.8%, as well as the production of precious metals - by 2.2%.

“Without regard for Kumtor mining company, production increased by 8.4%. At the same time, growth was achieved in the production of petroleum products (by 12.5%), textile production (by 10.2%), clothing production (by 20%), rubber and plastic products (by 23.4%), as well as building materials (by 10.1%),” the committee’s specialists added.

Growth in agriculture constituted 2.4%, in construction - 8.4%, and in wholesale and retail trade - 5.1%.

In addition, in January-November of the current year (compared to December of the previous year), the consumer prices in the republic as a whole decreased by 0.2%, while in January-November 2017 the inflation rate in the consumer sector reached 2, 9 percent.

The increase in consumer prices and tariffs since the beginning of the year was observed in Naryn (by 2.6%), Osh (by 1.7%), Issyk-Kul (by 0.9%) and Jalal-Abad (by 0.4%) oblasts as well as the city of Osh (by 0.3%).

