Over the past year, more than 40,000 Kazakh farmers took out online loans totaling 400 million tenge, said the Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

He noted that as part of the agro-industrial complex digitalization, loans and guarantees applications are being automated.

Abayev added that by 2021, the process will be fully automated to online lending in one click.

"When selling grain crops, e-commerce is implemented. By 2022, it is planned to increase online sales by 20 percent, without intermediaries," the minister added.

He also noted that as part of the introduction of precision agriculture elements, today 100 percent of arable lands and 24 percent of pastures are digitized and electronic maps are available.

Also, Kazakhstan plans to manage the productivity of crops via a complex of satellite and computer technologies.

(370.49 KZT = 1 USD on Dec. 10)

