By Trend

Iran has lifted restrictions on incoming foreign currency, Ali Magouli, the director general of the Import, Special and Free Zones Department of Iran's Customs Administration, said, Trend reports referring to Iranian media.

Each individual and legal entity, abiding to the rules defined by Iran's Central Bank, may bring any amount of currency to the country, Magouli said.

He added that no security, law enforcement or customs authority has the right to intervene, and any interference is considered a violation of law.

Magouli also noted that anyone who violates the law will be expelled from work for a period of six years and will be punished more heavily if the violation is repeated.

