A solemn ceremony of laying the foundation of a gas-turbine power plant with a capacity of 432 megawatts took place in Chardzhevsky etrap of the Lebap velayat. The investment project will be implemented jointly with Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), as well as Rönesans Holding (Turkey).

The relevant contract with the State Electric Power Corporation "Turkmenenergo" was signed in 2015 during the official visit of the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe to Turkmenistan. The Japanese Bank for International Cooperation, which has entered into a loan agreement with the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, participates in financing the project.

In the main production building of the power plant, it is planned to install three gas turbine units with a capacity of 144 megawatts each, which will be supplied by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.

In addition to the power units, an administrative building will be constructed, where the main control panel of the HPP will be located, the gas distribution station, as well as engineering and technical communications. The territory of the power plant will be equipped and landscaped.

Turkey is one of the largest trade partners of Turkmenistan: about 600 Turkish companies operating in trade, investment, construction, energy, transport, communications, textile and processing industries have been registered in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan exports the products of textile, energy, chemical, agricultural industries. Metals and products made of metals, household goods, equipment, building materials, electrical goods, products of chemical and light industries, food products, vehicles, and medicines are imported from Turkey.

Ashgabat and Ankara expressed readiness to develop energy cooperation. Turkey declared its readiness to promote the transportation of the Caspian energy resources to Europe through Turkish territory, one of the options being the transportation along the bottom of the Caspian Sea and further across the territory of Azerbaijan.

Japan is one of the reliable business partners of Turkmenistan. The portfolio of cooperation with Japan includes the implementation of work for construction of industrial complexes in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan including the enterprises for the production of urea fertilizers in Garabogaz, polyethylene and polypropylene - in Kiyanly, the plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in Akhal region.

Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) expressed its readiness to finance the project of construction of a gas-turbine power plant with a capacity of 432 megawatts in the Charjew district of the Lebap region of Turkmenistan.

In 2013, a number of agreements and contracts were signed between the Turkmengaz, Turkmenkhimiya and Turkmennebit (Turkmenoil) state concerns with Japanese Sojitz, Chiyoda, Nippon, ITOCHU, JGC, Kawasaki, TOYO, Mitsui, Tsukishima, Mitsubishi Sumitomo companies. The total cost of the joint projects slated for implementation was estimated at $ 10 billion.

