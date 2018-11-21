By Trend

Some 146,536 real estate properties were sold in Turkey in October 2018, which is 19.2 percent more compared to the same month in 2017, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said in a statement.

During the period, 27,156 real estate properties were sold in Istanbul, 13,430 properties in Ankara, and 7,419 properties in Izmir, the message said.

"The remaining 98,531 real estate properties fall to the share of other cities," the TUIK message read.

During the reported period, 6,276 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 134.4 percent more compared to the same month in 2017.

"In October 2018, foreigners purchased 2,283 real estate properties in Istanbul and 1,160 properties in Antalya. The remaining 2,833 real estate properties purchased by foreigners fell to the share of other Turkish cities," the message said.

The message also noted that in October, the Iraqi citizens acquired 557 real estate properties in Turkey, and the citizens of Iran purchased 378 properties.

"The remaining 5,341 real estate properties fall to the share of citizens of other countries," the TUIK message read.

---

