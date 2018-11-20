By Trend

Turkey did not turn away from the West, on the contrary, it is the West that pushes Turkey away, the Turkish media cited Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar as saying.

“If Turkey has problems with a number of Western countries, this does not mean that Ankara turned away from the West,” he added.

"Turkey has also a number of problems with the eastern countries," Akar added.

He added that problems between countries are solved through a dialogue and political consultations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz