Talks with Japan over a peace treaty based on the 1956 Declaration require serious groundwork, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after his visit to Singapore, TASS reports.

"Yesterday, indeed, during our meeting, Prime Minister [of Japan Shinzo Abe] said that Japan was ready to resume talks on the basis of the 1956 Declaration. But this certainly demands separate, additional and in depth analysis, given that not everything is clear in that Declaration, as you heard I’ve just said about that," Putin said.

