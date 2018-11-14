By Trend

Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday that Iran is considering the newly-introduced initiative by French President Emanuel Macron at the UNESCO Internet Governance Forum (IGF) on Monday, irna.ir reports.



Warning on the risks threatening cyber space, the initiative sets limits on the states and private users of the Internet to exploit it for waging cyber war against others.



'Iran has always emphasized the peaceful use of cyber space and protection of global security; a stance that has always been emphasized by the country at all the international forums,' Iran's Minister of Information and Communication Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi wrote on his Twitter page.



The Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace is already signed by 50 states, but the US, China and Russia as the most powerful states on cyber warfare have not joined it.

