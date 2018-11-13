By Trend

he European Union will continue cooperation with Iran in transportation sector, Deputy Director-General of the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) Maja Bakran said at a seminar held in Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, ILNA reported.

Bakran said Europe has kept sea trade with Asia at various periods of the history, and that is why efforts are being made to continue this relationship between Asia and Europe.

"In 2016, I traveled to Iran under the leadership of Federica Mogherini, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. During the visit, valuable agreements were reached in the transportation sector and the EU takes steps according to these agreements," she said.

In terms of volume and value, 80 percent of the world's traffic is carried out by sea, and from this point of view, the EU intends to continue its relations with Iran in the sea trade, Bakran added.

