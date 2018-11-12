By Trend

On November 8, a meeting with the EMEA Sales Vice-President at Oracle Digital company, Giovanna Sangiorgi has taken place at the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan, UzDaily.uz reported.

The First Deputy Minister Olimjon Umarov has attended the meeting.

The first deputy minister expressed the ministry’s interest in expanding the presence of Oracle in Uzbekistan, in enhancing the company's participation in the introduction of modern information technologies in the country.

To date, in accordance with the state program on the implementation of the "Electronic Government" system, the state bodies of Uzbekistan have fulfilled a number of projects on the introduction of information systems and databases. The solutions of the Oracle company were also used in developing the system and the databases.

In order to expand business in Uzbekistan, the Oracle company has been proposed to consider the possibility of revising the company's licensing policy in Uzbekistan. In order to implement this idea, it was proposed to consider the possibility of appointment of the Unified Integrator "UZINFOCOM" as an authorized partner of the Oracle company, which will be the authorized partner for interaction with government bodies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz