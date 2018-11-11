By Trend

Turkmenistan will allocate funds for the construction of a mosque in the Afghan settlement of Aqina, Altyn Asyr local TV channel reported.

According to the presidential decree, the consulate of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif province was entrusted to conclude a contract with Afghanistan’s Ghazanfar Construction, Road Work Rail Way Construction Material P.CO for the construction of a mosque to serve 500 people in Aqina settlement.

The construction work may be launched in November 2018. The mosque may be commissioned in December 2020.

The document was signed to achieve peace, stability and security in Afghanistan, as well as to render humanitarian assistance to fraternal Afghan people.

The Afghan Turkmen living near the borders of Turkmenistan is the second biggest Turkmen ethnic group outside the historical homeland after the Iranian Turkmen.

The number of Turkmen in the country is estimated at around one million people (2-3 percent). In 2016, Turkmen specialists commissioned a railway from the Turkmen city of Kerki to Afghanistan’s Aqina settlement.

In mid-March, it was reported that the Turkmen Ministry of Railways reconstructed a railway with a total length of 13 kilometers to the Afghan station Turghundi. After the implementation of this project, the capacity of the station has increased. There is an opportunity to supply Afghan products to the international markets.

By connecting Afghanistan with the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, this transport corridor will provide an opportunity to reach Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and European countries across the sea.