By Trend

The Uzbek-Egyptian business forum and cooperation exchange will be held in the B2B format in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent on September 5, the Uzbek Ministry for Foreign Trade said in a message Sept. 4.

According to the message, the business forum will be held during the visit of President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi to Uzbekistan.

Businessmen of the two countries will take part in the events.

Mutually beneficial investment and trade agreements are planned to be signed. Moreover, the participants of the business forum will discuss the creation of a horticulture and logistics hub in Uzbekistan.

The Egyptian president will be on an official visit to Uzbekistan September 4-5.

---

