Uzbekneftegaz and American company Air Products are discussing opportunities to implement joint projects in the oil and gas industry, Podrobno.uz reported.

The first meeting of the joint working group of enterprises of the fuel and energy complex of Uzbekistan and the Air Products corporation was held in Tashkent on August 28-29. The American delegation was led by President of Air Products for Europe and Africa Ivo Bols.

In early August 2018, president of the company Seifi Ghasemi visited Uzbekistan. During this visit, the American side expressed readiness to invest in projects of the oil and gas, chemical, metallurgical industries, as well as interest in implementing initiatives for the production of polymers from natural gas (MTO).

At the time, it was announced that the American company is ready to invest $ 1 billion in the oil and gas industry of Uzbekistan. As a result of the fruitful visit of Ghasemi, a schedule of work on the interaction of the parties was signed.

“During the recent two-day meeting, we discussed the state of implementation of this schedule. The Americans got acquainted with the projects of Uzbekneftegaz for the deep processing of hydrocarbons until 2030, the current status of the implementation of MTO projects in Uzbekistan and possible future directions of the participation of Air Products in investment projects,” the Uzbek oil and gas holding said.

At the end of the talks, Ivo Bols thanked the Uzbek side for providing the information and the opportunity to discuss current issues within the framework of the established cooperation.

Air Products is an international oil and gas company, which is present in 50 countries. The staff consists of about 15,000 people. The market capitalization of the company to date is $ 35 billion. The main area of ​​activity of the company is the provision of services in the chemical, metallurgical and food industries.

