By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways is opening the regular Tashkent-Jeddah flights beginning from October 28, the Uzbek carrier announced.

The flights will be operated twice a week. These are the first direct regular flights that will connect Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.

Previously, charter flights were performed to Jeddah under the Hajj program.

The flights from Tashkent to Jeddah and back will be operated on Boeing-767 aircraft on Tuesdays and Sundays.

In addition, Uzbekistan Airways will introduce the regular Tashkent-Mumbai flights beginning from October 30.

The flights to the Indian city will be operated on Airbus A320 aircraft three times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

