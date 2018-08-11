By Trend

The U.S. State Department said on Friday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had spoken with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov over phone to discuss the recently announced U.S. sanctions on Russia and the bilateral ties, Xinhua reported.

In a statement, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Pompeo also discussed the ongoing challenges in Syria with Lavrov.

Pompeo "reiterated that the U.S. seeks an improved relationship with Russia and agreed to future dialogue," read the statement.

