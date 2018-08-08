By Trend

The Iranian labor minister failed to win a vote of confidence in an impeachment session in the parliament on Wednesday.

The Iranian parliament impeached Ali Rabiei for his alleged mismanagement of unemployment and government enterprises, Tasnim news agency reported on august 8.

In the 290-seat parliament, 243 MPs were present in the voting session for the labor minister.

129 lawmakers voted in favor of Rabiee’s dismissal, while 111 voted against the plan to dismiss the minister. Three lawmakers abstained.

Several cabinet members, including First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri accompanied Rabiei during the hearing at the legislature.

The labor minister was impeached for the second time in less than five months. He had survived a vote of no confidence on March 13.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz