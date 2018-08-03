By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

July can be considered as one of the relatively calm months for Turkey this year. The main events of July are the inauguration of President Erdogan, the announcement of the new composition of Cabinet of Ministers, as well as the aggravation of relations with the US due to the American priest convicted in Turkey.

US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear bombs in Turkey

The US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear bombs in Turkey, and the US delegation was to visit Ankara in early July to discuss the issue. On July 2, the National Nuclear Security Administration under the US Department of Energy and the US Air Force completed the tests of the B61-12 nuclear bomb by dropping a dud from a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

The tests were carried out at Tonopah Test Range in Nevada.

Turkey reduces import dependency in defense industry

The share of domestic production in the Turkish defense industry is 60 percent, a source in the Turkish government told Trend.

Over the past 16 years, Turkey managed to reduce its dependence on imports of defense products from 80 to 40 percent, according to the source.

Turkey also exports products of the national defense industry to a number of countries. Presently, the export of Turkish defense products exceeds $160 billion.

The country has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry in recent years.

Turkey may introduce death penalty against pedophiles

Spokesman and Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey Mahir Unal said that Turkey is considering introduction of the death penalty against pedophiles, as well as their castration. Unal noted that the protection of children will be provided at the highest level in Turkey.

He also noted that death penalty and castration of pedophiles will be discussed by the Turkish parliament once again.

In case of adoption of the law on castration of pedophiles, they will also face imprisonment for a period from 20 to 40 years.

Turkey's opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) advocated for the castration of pedophiles, explaining that there is already such a practice in a number of other countries.

Turkey establishes new agency for nuclear energy sector

A new state agency was established in Turkey to regulate the nuclear energy sector. The staff of the new state agency will consist of 199 employees. In particular, the new state agency will employ 116 specialists in nuclear technologies.

In early April, the Turkish province of Mersin hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Turkey's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu, which was attended by the presidents of Turkey and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin.

The agreement on the construction of Akkuyu was signed on May 12, 2010 in Ankara between the Russian and Turkish governments, and on December 13 of the same year the Akkuyu Nuclear JSC was registered.

The cost of the project is estimated at $20 billion.

President Erdogan's inauguration

Inauguration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place on July 9 in Turkey, which was attended by the heads of state and government of a number of countries.

On July 4, the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK) announced the final results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, which took place on June 24.

Erdogan gained 52.59 percent of the votes in the presidential election, according to the YSK.

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) gained 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.29 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) - 8.4 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) - 0.89 percent, and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent.

Adnan Oktar, known as Harun Yahya, detained

Turkish police conducted a major operation to detain Adnan Oktar, better known as Harun Yahya, two days after the inauguration of President Erdogan. Along with Oktar, his 235 supporters were also detained.

Oktar is accused of harassment, money laundering, participation in organized crime, as well as espionage. All property, companies and TV channels of Oktar were confiscated.

Turkish General Staff will merge with Ministry of Defense

Turkey has been conducting active reforms in various areas, including in the military sphere in recent years. One of the reforms is the merger of the General Staff with the Ministry of Defense.

According to Erdogan, this issue was put on the agenda in 2014 and it is wrong that there are two different institutions responsible for defense in such a strong country as Turkey.

"The merger of the Turkish General Staff with the Defense Ministry will further strengthen the country," Erdogan said.

Turkey keen to supply armored vehicles to Qatar

Turkish military company Nurol Makina began preparations for the mass production of light armored vehicle Yoruk 4x4.

The first armored vehicle with the basic list of equipment has already rolled off the production line of the enterprise. The list of equipment of the armored vehicle will vary depending on the requirements of customers.

Several modifications of Yoruk 4x4 vehicle have already been prepared for export to Qatar.

Turkey, Netherlands restore diplomatic relations

Turkey and the Netherlands decided to restore diplomatic relations. Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok wrote a letter to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Cavusoglu called his Dutch counterpart. During the phone conversation, the ministers agreed to normalize the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey.

The ministers agreed to reinstate ambassadors in Ankara and The Hague shortly. The Dutch minister of foreign affairs will pay an official visit to Turkey in the second half of 2018.

The relations between Turkey and the Netherlands deteriorated in March 2017 after the cancellation of the visit of Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to the Netherlands. The minister planned to attend a rally in the city of Rotterdam to inform Turks residing in that country about the constitutional amendments to be put to a referendum on April 16 in Turkey.

After that, in March 2017, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced as undesirable the return to the country from vacation of the ambassador of the Netherlands. The Dutch Foreign Ministry officially withdrew its ambassador from Turkey in February 2018.

Ankara does not join the anti-Iran sanctions

Turkey does not intend to stop relations with Iran and join anti-Iran sanctions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Turkey believes that sanctions against Iran are unacceptable, Erdogan said.

"Iran is one of the important strategic partners for us," the Turkish president said.

He stressed the high level of relations between Turkey and Iran, noting that this level will be maintained in the future as well.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the US is withdrawing from Iran's nuclear agreement with the six international mediators (Russia, the US, the UK, China, France, Germany). Trump also announced the restoration of all sanctions which were suspended as a result of the deal.

Ankara responds to US threats

Trump promised to impose "large sanctions" against Turkey for detainment of American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who is accused of aiding the coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

"The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" Trump tweeted.

The US will not achieve anything by threatening Turkey, the Administration of the President of Turkey told Trend earlier. The Administration noted that Turkey is a democratic country and demands from the United States respect its laws.

"The United States has not yet taken steps to extradite the leader of the terrorist organization FETO, Fethullah Gulen," the Administration of the President of Turkey said.

A court in the Turkish province of Izmir decided July 25 to transfer American Pastor Andrew Brunson under house arrest. Ankara suspects him of aiding the coup attempt in 2016. Branson has also been prohibited to leave the territory of Turkey by the court decision dated July 25. A hearing on Brunson’s case has been scheduled for October 12.

Opposition party on the brink of split

The opposition Republican People's Party of Turkey (CHP) will hold an extraordinary congress to elect a new leader. The congress will be held within the next 45 days. A number of the CHP members accuse the party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu of unsuccessful policy after the parliamentary and presidential elections, held in Turkey on June 24, and demand him to leave his position in favor of Muharrem Ince, whose candidacy was previously nominated for the position of president.

---

