By Trend

Currently, Russian Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) has no firm contracts for the supply of SSJ100 to Iran, Trend learned from the company’s press service.

"In April 2018, during the Eurasia Airshow, memorandums were signed with Iran Aseman and Iran Airtour, expressing only the intention to purchase airplanes. SCAC is working to create a version of SSJ100 with a significantly increased share of Russian components and units, which will allow to offer the SSJ100 aircraft to the Iranian customers, regardless of US sanctions," said the company.

Earlier, Iran's Deputy Transport Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan said the country’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has no plans to hold talks with Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft over the purchase of passenger planes.

"Other airlines have a free choice deciding on the purchase of Sukhoi planes with Russian or western engines, but the ministry of roads has no plans to enter talks with Sukhoi," Fakhrieh Kashan told ILNA news agency on July 23.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in April 2017 that there was a "concrete" agreement with Iran for purchasing 12 SSJ100s.

However, the aviation giant in July rejected reports that it signed an agreement on deliveries of a dozen of its advanced twin-engine regional jets.

In February 2016, Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Vice-President Vladislav Masalov said the delivery of SSJ100 planes to Iran could only be made after the approval of US component manufacturers.

