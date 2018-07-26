By Trend

Russian automaker AvtoVAZ PJSC is exploring all possible opportunities for increasing its presence in the Uzbek market, the Russian company told Trend on July 24.

At the same time, the company is currently represented in the Uzbek market in the low price segment and the recently introduced benefits in the country for cars with prices exceeding $40,000 and electric vehicles will not affect the company.

"The cost of the most expensive model, LADA Vesta SW Cross, with the most expensive options does not exceed $17,000 in the market of Uzbekistan. The change in duties for cars that do not compete with LADA in any other price segments will not affect the sales of our brand in any way," the company noted.

The representative of the Russian company also added that AvtoVAZ currently has no plans to produce cars with electric or hybrid engines.

In 1H2018, the Russian automaker AvtoVAZ tripled its sales in Uzbekistan compared to the same period in 2017.

It was earlier reported that Uzbekistan will implement zero customs duty on import of cars produced no more than two years ago and costing $40,000 or more.

The excise tax on such cars will be 20 percent of the customs value.

Zero customs duty will be applied to electric vehicles as well.

The new rates of customs duties for the two categories of cars imported into Uzbekistan will come into force from January 1, 2019.

