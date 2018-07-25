By Trend

The secretary general of the Iran Entrepreneurship Association emphasized the importance of the government’s financial support for new business start-ups.

"Today, our entrepreneurs are grappling with the problem of finance," Ehsan Qassemi told Trend.

He added that it is essential that the Iranian government and ministries back business start-ups at this juncture.

Qassemi further said Iranian entrepreneurs welcome challenges and have innovative plans in mind despite the ongoing problems and impending US sanctions.

"We need to support them and encourage them to go ahead with their plans through incentive packages".

The UAE is hijacking the ideas of Iranian businesspeople as no one inside the country cares about them, Qassemi concluded.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran next month. The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect in August, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports in November.

