By Naila Huseynli

Amid the recent corruption scandal in the Armenian army, Armenian Defense Ministry David Tonoyan’s stated that Russia allegedly completed the supply of arms to Armenia under a $200 million loan agreement, and it is nothing but an attempt to artificially inspire the Armenian people.

“According to the Armenian side, serious problems occurred in the supply of Russian-made weapons,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on July 23. “However, in a short period contradicting his previous words, Tonoyan says without any remorse that Russia allegedly fully completed the supply of arms to Armenia. As for the statement that the weapons supplied to Armenia are not even on the balance of the Russian army, it is nothing but trickery on its own people.”

Such statements made by the Armenian side, amid corruption scandals in the army, are an attempt to inspire people, designed for the internal audience, the ministry said.

“As a defense minister, Tonoyan must know that Russia will not supply weapons to any other side without providing its own troops with them,” the ministry said. “Of course, the Russian army does not have the armaments; the Armenian defense minister proudly speaks about. The reason is simple: those weapons are already out of date and are not suitable for use.”

Armenia occupied 20 percent territory of Azerbaijan in a war that followed the Soviet breakup in 1991. Dozens were killed and nearly 700.000 were displaced as a result of the armed aggression by Armenia.

The ceasefire in 1994 froze the conflict. Unfortunately, Armenia continues to violate four UN Security council resolutions on immediate withdrawal of its armed forces from occupied territory including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions of Azerbaijan.

Negotiation and mediation efforts have failed to produce a permanent solution to the conflict due to Armenia's unconstructive position on the issue.

