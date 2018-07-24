By Trend

Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan Sirodjiddin Aslov and Erlan Abdyldaev have agreed to accelerate the process of determining the border between the states, Sputnik Tajikistan reported referring to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

The agreement on delimitation was reached within the framework of the meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries in Cholpon-Ata city.

This issue is extremely relevant for both republics, on the border of which the disturbing incidents accompanied by shooting and military actions occur from time to time.



