By Trend

The first center of separate waste collection, called "Biopoint", with a daily processing capacity of 6,500 tons of household waste has opened in Termez (Surkhandarya region), Uzbekistan National News Agency Uza.uz reported.

It accumulates and sorts of household waste from Termez City, Termez and Angora districts, including 970 residential houses, 12 catering points and 21 points of household services.

The company plans to open 20 additional centers.

The "Biopoint" center has separate rooms for receiving glass, paper, plastic, food waste, rubber and textile products, as well as unsorted waste. The campaigns from gift-giving to exemption from payments for a certain period will be held for customers who bring sorted garbage.

It is planned to produce glass mosaic, plastic products, wooden briquettes, cardboard from the recycled waste, and to obtain biogas and biohumus from the food waste.

Bio Texno Eco Company plans to interact with customers by phone and mobile messengers. In particular, citizens can report waste accumulated in different places.

The company plans to introduce the distribution of special bags for the removal of construction waste from facilities.

