By Trend

A protest rally is underway at the building of the Yerevan city administration, and the protesters demand resignation of the city’s mayor Taron Margaryan, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Dozens of people are taking part in the protest rally. Opponents of the mayor accuse him of ineffective activity and unaccountability to citizens.

Member of the Republican Party of Armenia Taron Margaryan, who has been mayor of Yerevan since 2011, is the son of Armenia’s former Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan, who died in 2007.

