By Trend

Iran is ready for any scenario if U.S. President Donald Trump exits the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers in 2015, Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

“We are ready for any possible scenario... If the United States violates the deal, it would be naive to negotiate with this country again,” Jahangiri was quoted as saying by news agency Tasnim.

---

