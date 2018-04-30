Trend:

Turkey and Uzbekistan have discussed cooperation in the defense industry, as well as a number of important regional and bilateral issues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference together with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on April 30.

Presently, the relations between Turkey and Uzbekistan have reached a strategic level, Erdogan said, Turkish media reported.

"Turkey and Uzbekistan have also significantly strengthened the relations in the economic sector," he said.

The head of Turkish state further stressed that the two countries intend to increase the trade turnover to $5 billion.

President Erdogan arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit at the invitation of President Mirziyoyev on April 29.

Today, 479 companies with Turkish capital, including 199 joint ventures, operate in Uzbekistan.

Only in 2016 more than 20 enterprises with Turkish investments were established in the country, and 53 companies from Turkey were accredited at the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations, Investments and Trade.

