Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree approving the Turkmen side’s composition of the joint Turkmen-German working group, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The document was signed for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany, according to the message.

German companies make a significant contribution to the implementation of long-term projects in Turkmenistan. Such companies as Siemens, Daimler, Claas, Rohde & Schwarz, Dresser-Rand are among them.

As of 2016, 167 investment projects and contracts involving German capital were registered in Turkmenistan, totaling $540 million and about 555 million euros.

