By Trend

Uzbekistan welcomes the upcoming inter-Korean summit in April 2018 and confirms its support to efforts of the Republic of Korea aimed at establishing peace, stability and security on the Korean peninsula.

According to the press-service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, the statement was made by Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov during the meeting with Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on April 18 in Tashkent.

Heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries exchanged views on topical issues of the bilateral agenda and certain international and regional problems.

The sides discussed the realization of the agreements achieved within the framework of the fruitful summit of the leaders of Uzbekistan and South Korea on Nov. 22-25, 2017 in Seoul.

The parties underlined that the Joint statement on comprehensive development of the strategic partnership and numerous documents on bilateral cooperation totaling $10 billion raised the Uzbek-Korean dialogue at a completely new level.

The ministers confirmed their mutual interest in development of cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and other spheres and discussed certain steps in these directions.

The Korean foreign minister informed his counterpart about efforts of the South Korean on solution of situation on the Korean peninsula.

The sides expressed confidence that positive results of the upcoming inter-Korean summit will create favorable conditions for the further development of the South and the North of the Korean peninsula and the whole region.

---

