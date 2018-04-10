By Trend

Iran’s revenues via transit has registered a rise by 20 percent during the last fiscal year, ended March 20.

The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that Iran’s transit revenues amounted to $2,817 million in the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20), which is 19.9 percent more year-on-year.

Transit March 2017-Feb. 2018 March 2016-Feb 2017 Growth (%) Share Air Value (million $) 362 332.4 8.9 12.9 Flights 402,188 369,329 8.9 Marine Value (million $) 156 116.5 33.9 5.5 Volume (tons) 7,796,098 5,826,000 33.8 Road Value (million $) 2,170 1,812 19.8 77 Volume (tons) 8,507,450 7,106,669 19.7 Rail Value (million $) 129 89 44.9 4.6 Volume (tons) 1,431,000 990,000 44.5 Total value 2,817 2,349.9 19.9 100

Earlier, Mohsen Rahimi, head of the transit desk of the TPOI, said that the main reason behind the transit revenues increase is surging fuel transit from Iraq’s Kurdish region to Iran’s southern port of Imam Khomeini. Fuel transit, as well as transit of cargos to Afghanistan has led to increase in oil products load/unload in Iranian ports and marine transit as well, according to the official.

Road transit revenues had the highest share among various modes (77 percent), followed by air transportation (12.9 percent), marine and rail transit.

Meanwhile, the railway transit registered highest revenue growth among the transit modes. The country’s railway transit incomes increased by 44.9 percent year-on-year and stood at $129 million.

