By Trend

The Eurasian Economic Union (EEA) and Iran are completing preparations for an agreement on establishment of a free trade zone, Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said in a Russian-Iranian business forum, Tass reported.

“Increasing the effectiveness of investment cooperation and the volume of bilateral trade is possible through the formation of a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union. The work on a relevant agreement is nearing completion,” he said.

---