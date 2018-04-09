9 April 2018 09:52 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Turkish Armed Forces conducted three military operations against militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish media reported April 9.
Operations were conducted in southeastern provinces of Turkey. Nine strongholds of PKK were destroyed and a big number of firearms were seized.
Operations against PKK continue in the north of Iraq.
The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.
The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.
