By Trend

Presidents of Turkey and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, will take part in the foundation laying ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant through videoconference, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey told Trend April 3.

Turkey’s TAEK atomic energy authority on Monday granted Russian builder Rosatom a construction license to start work on the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is the first BOO (build-own-operate) nuclear power plant project in the world.

---

