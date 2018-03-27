By Trend

Ashgabat will host today the talks between the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Hassan Rouhani, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The two presidents intend to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, flesh out the key areas of cooperation.

The Turkmen-Iranian business forum, timed to coincide with this high-level meeting, will also contribute to further intensification of contacts between the state and private structures of the two countries, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency said.

According to the agency, the proximity of the two states’ positions on a number of issues of regional and international policy determined the productive cooperation of Turkmenistan and Iran within the framework of international structures.

Iran supported the resolutions adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan by the UN General Assembly on the safe and secure transit of energy resources, as well as on international cooperation in the development of transport and communication systems.

Significant progress has been achieved on the harmonization of the draft Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which is planned to be signed at the next summit of heads of the Caspian states.

Confirming their desire for an early solution of this issue, the neighboring countries invariably advocate the Caspian Sea to be a sea of peace, good-neighborliness and effective international cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz