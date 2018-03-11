By Trend

A military truck rolled over in the southern Turkish province of Hatay as one soldier was martyred, and two others were injured due to the crash, military sources told Anadolu Agency late Saturday.

The truck tumbled down a road's shoulder in Yayladagi district of Hatay due to unknown reasons, said military sources.

Three soldiers, who were in the truck, were taken to Yayladagi State Hospital by ambulances, however one of them, who was in critical condition, died despite medical interventions.

The two other injured soldiers' health status was reportedly fine.