By Trend

Over 458,289 domestic and international flights were carried out via Iranian airports in the first 11 months of the current Iranian fiscal year, started March 2017.

The figure is 8 percent more compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the latest data released by Iran Airports Company (IAC) on March 6.

More than 57 million passengers were transferred via Iranian airports in the 11-month period, 8 percent more year-on-year.