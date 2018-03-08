By Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, liberated 156 settlements as part of the Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin, the Turkish media reported March 8.

Currently, the PYD and YPG terrorists are being pushed out of Afrin district in all directions, according to the reports.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz