By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree approving the program of improving employment system for young specialists for 2018-2020.

The document envisages analyzing the current legislation in this sphere and making necessary changes and additions to it, as well as introducing the form of state statistical reporting on the employment of young specialists.

It is planned to take measures towards improving the social and living conditions of the youth and provide state support, develop concessional lending system for the construction or purchase of housing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz