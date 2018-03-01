By Trend

Turkey doesn't plan to hold snap parliamentary election, Turkish media quoted the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying March 1.

"Media reports suggesting that snap parliamentary election will be held in Turkey in early 2018 are false," he said.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that after Meral Aksener creates a new opposition party, snap parliamentary election will be held in the country.

According to the media reports, the ruling Justice and Development Party allegedly fears that the Aksener party may become its real competitor before the parliamentary election in 2019.

On October 25, 2017, an opposition party İyi Parti (Good Party) led by Meral Aksener was created in Turkey. The motto of the newly created party is "Turkey will become better".

Aksener, who previously claimed to the post of chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party, was later excluded from its ranks.

