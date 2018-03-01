By Trend

The first ever Kyrgyz-Qatar political consultations took place in Bishkek at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers Nurlan Abdrakhmanov and Ahmad Al Hammadi, Kabar with refence to the the press service of the Minstry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The sides exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the State of Qatar. (The protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Qatar was signed on March 3, 1998 in Moscow).

During the consultations, the sides considered a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, namely, the prospects for expanding cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. In particular, they discussed the organization of high-level visits, the establishment of trade and logistics centers, the implementation of social projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, the establishment of direct air services between the capitals of the two states, cooperation in the banking sector, the expansion of the legal framework, etc.

The sides also exchanged views on topical international issues of mutual interest.

The Qatari side confirmed the participation of its delegation in the upcoming Third World Nomad Games in autumn of this year and assured in the wide coverage of this event in the leading TV channels of the State of Qatar.

Following the results of the political consultations, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar is signed.

