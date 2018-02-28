By Trend

Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are eternal, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament Samad Seyidov said during a meeting with Chairman of the Turkish Parliament Ismail Kahraman in Ankara.

Seyidov said that Azerbaijan-Turkey relations will never change.

“The level of Azerbaijan-Turkey relations is high, we do our best to further strengthen these ties, and we will continue to do so,” he added.

Samad Seyidov, MPs Sevinj Fataliyeva, Asim Mollazade and Javanshir Feyziyev will stay in Ankara until March 1 to participate in the trilateral meeting of the parliamentary committees on foreign relations of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

A number of regional issues will be discussed at the meeting. The MPs will also exchange views on development of mutual relations of delegations within international organizations.

Following the meeting, a protocol on cooperation among the foreign relations committees of the legislative bodies of the three countries will be signed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz