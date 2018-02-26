By Trend

Business circles of Uzbekistan and the US have considered cooperation issues at a round table held by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan jointly with the US-Uzbek Chamber of Commerce.

The participants discussed issues such as bilateral trade between the United States and Uzbekistan, strategy of entering the US market, market research methods and international marketing, including localization and adaptation of the product, adjustment of prices for local market demand, global e-commerce for entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan.

Over 20 companies engaged in production of food, polypropylene pipes, pharmaceutical products, agricultural products, wholesale trade, electronic commerce took part in the roundtable.

The high efficiency and effectiveness of the Uzbek-American business forum, held within the framework of the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev to New York in September 2017, was highlighted at the event. Within the event, the business circles of twp states signed contracts for $2.6 billion.

The trading house of Uztrade was opened in New York in 2017 to enhance cooperation in the sphere of trade

Presently, Uzbekistan mainly exports to the United States are chemical products, fresh and dried fruit and vegetables, various spices, handicrafts and engineering products. In 2016, the volume of trade turnover between the two countries increased by 1.7 times and reached $453.8 million.

